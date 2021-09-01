

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported August sales of 56,200 units, a decline of 4% from a year ago. Hyundai total car sales were up 8%, for the month. Eco-friendly vehicle sales rose by 245%. Hyundai sold 51,950 retail units in the month of August, a decline of 7% from last year. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales were up 242%.



'After five months in a row of record-breaking sales, along with chip supply shortages, our inventory levels presented a challenge in August,' said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.



The company expects inventory pipeline to improve throughout the remainder of the year. It anticipates outperforming the market for the month.



