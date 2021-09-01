

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association or SWAPA sued the airline for allegedly violating federal labor laws by changing work rules during the pandemic without negotiating with the union, reports said.



As per the filing in the federal district court in Dallas, the airline changed working conditions, and pilot pay rules and rates during the coronavirus travel crisis.



In the complaint, the union said it is seeking an injunction to force the company to revert to the terms of their collective bargaining deal.



Meanwhile, Southwest reportedly denied the allegations.



Russell McCrady, Southwest's vice president of labor relations said, 'Southwest Airlines, like the rest of the industry, has been forced to respond to the unpredictable challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The airline disagrees with SWAPA's claims that any COVID-related changes over the past few months required negotiation.'



The pilots' union reportedly said earlier that it was planning protests against working conditions by picketing airports over Thanksgiving and Christmas.



