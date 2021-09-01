Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics August 2021

Stockholm, September 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for August 2021: The share trading increased by 14.7% to a daily average of 3.182bn EUR, compared to 2.773bn EUR in August 2020. Compared to the previous month, July 2021, the daily average decreased by 5.4%. Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 10.2% to a daily average of 263,689 contracts, compared with 293,586 contracts in August 2020. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 15.1% to a daily average of 29.6m EUR compared to 34.9m EUR in August 2020. Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Evolution AB. Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by XTX Markets SAS. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 76.9%, compared to 75.3% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 2.8 larger For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 94.6% For OMXH25 companies 95.1% For OMXS30 companies 95.0% 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Group Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com