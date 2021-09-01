Renaissance Forever: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 14th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards

Hybrid In-Person & Virtual Event to Open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in Partnership with Banana Republic & Stitch Fix

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) announced today that the highly anticipated 14th annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 with a unique hybrid in-person and virtual experience, in partnership with Banana Republic and Stitch Fix.

HFR is the premier agency creating a bridge between brands and designers of color in fashion through product collaborations, experiential marketing events, brand strategy, and more. The show's "Renaissance Forever" theme will shed light on the culture, community, and individuality that pulses through the city's streets. Banana Republic is the title sponsor for the in-person event, which will be held at a secret location in Harlem, while Stitch Fix is the title sponsor for the virtual event.

"This is such a nostalgic moment for us as this community has shown us nothing but love and support over the last 14 years. So, it only makes sense to pay homage to our company's deep-rooted ties with this vibrant city with an event that's unlike anything anyone has ever seen before," said Brandice Daniel, founder of HFR. "This also marks the first time HFR will be hosting an all-male fashion show. We couldn't be more excited to showcase this amazing talent and truly celebrate the forever renaissance of the Harlem community."

Throughout the show, four Black designers will showcase their latest collections including:

Shawn Pean, Founder of June 79 - As a former senior executive at Balmain, Valentino, and Saks Fifth Avenue, the luxury menswear line strikes a balance between work, leisure, and style, debuting modern suiting separates, all made in the U.S.

- As a former senior executive at Balmain, Valentino, and Saks Fifth Avenue, the luxury menswear line strikes a balance between work, leisure, and style, debuting modern suiting separates, all made in the U.S. Jonathan Hayden - The women's wear line bridges the gap between luxury for longevity with contemporary ready-to-wear separates based on interaction design for the user.

- The women's wear line bridges the gap between luxury for longevity with contemporary ready-to-wear separates based on interaction design for the user. Charles Harbison - Harbison will present his personal collection as well as the Harbison x Banana Republic, a limited-edition sustainable collection brokered by Harlem's Fashion Row. The capsule collection launches in October on www.BananaRepublic.com and in select Banana Republic stores.

- Harbison will present his personal collection as well as the Harbison x Banana Republic, a limited-edition sustainable collection brokered by Harlem's Fashion Row. The capsule collection launches in October on and in select Banana Republic stores. Tier Inc - The menswear line will be showcasing its vibrant collection of everyday essentials with a modern twist.

"We are proud to partner with Charles Harbison and Harlem's Fashion Row to create an environmentally and culturally-conscious collection that is authentic to both brands rooted in American design," said Ra'mon-Lawrence Radeke, Senior Director of Women's Design, Banana Republic. "Charles has been an absolute pleasure and inspiration to collaborate with throughout the design process. We're so excited to see the collection boldly come to life this fall."

Once the show has concluded, guests will then walk to 125th Street to view a window display of HFR's designers, Harbison x Banana Republic, and Stitch Fix's Elevate collection, launching September 27 on StitchFix.com.

Bergdorf Goodman's legendary visuals team will curate windows installations that showcase the presenting designers and reflect their unique points of view. The four windows, each designed in partnership with the designers, bring to life their spring collections and aim to inspire passersby through the fantasy of fashion.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the 14th Annual Style Awards and deepen our partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row in support of Elevate, our grant & mentorship program for entrepreneurs of color. There is significant work to do to promote a more equitable and diverse retail landscape; this is work that Stitch Fix is committed to, and we're so grateful for the invaluable partnership with HFR." says Loretta Choy, GM, Stitch Fix Women's.

In addition, HFR will be honoring this year's Style Award recipients, including:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Freddie Leiba, a New York Fashion Stylist & Creative Director

Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers

Editor of the Year: Carlos Nazario, i-D Magazine

Stylist of the Year: Zerina Ackers Icon 360: Liya Kebede



"We are thoughtfully embedding inclusion into every aspect of our work - from the teams we build, to the designers we collaborate with, the product we design, and the investments we make in our communities," says Kisha Modica, Head of Equality & Belonging at Gap Inc. "We are honored to support Harlem's Fashion Row and Charles Harbison as we collectively strive to create a more inclusive fashion industry."

About Harlem's Fashion Row

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) engages audiences and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in Fashion. HFR's mission is to discover and showcase the emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and customized multi-platform programs. The organization initiates innovative events which attract a multitude of diverse influencers connected to the fashion industry. Their objective is to provide real business opportunities to people of color in fashion to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry, which is often inaccessible to this group. To learn more, please visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com .

About Banana Republic

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand committed to building a better tomorrow for people and the planet. Designed with purpose for those who share a passion for life with no boundaries, Banana Republic is redefining luxury by using the finest materials with the latest innovations to create timeless, modern, and versatile clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. bananarepublic.com | @bananarepublic

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is an online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and human judgement. Since our founding in 2011, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com .

Elevate is Stitch Fix's grant and mentorship program designed to promote a more diverse retail landscape and accelerate change in our own vendor base by supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs of color in fashion. The program provides financial grants and mentorship to share resources, unique data insights and expertise to help grow their businesses. For more information about Elevate, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com/elevate

