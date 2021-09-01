Single-cell Analysis Market worth $6.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instrument), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Microscopy, MS), Application (Research, Medical), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Single-cell Analysis Market"

257 - Tables

57 - Figures

296 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

The Growth in the single-cell analysis market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in single-cell analysis products coupled with increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the single-cell analysis market in 2020.

Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment. The wide applications of consumables in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are also expected to drive market growth.

The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the market in 2020

Based on applications, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research and medical applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the market in 2020.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing government initiatives.

The prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), 10X Genomics (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=171955254

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose), Technique (Filtration), Application (Cancer, IVD), End-User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-isolation-market-103931479.html

Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), End user (Academia, Research Labs, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharma-Biotech Cos), Application - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flow-cytometry-market-65374584.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/single-cell-analysis-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/single-cell-analysis.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg