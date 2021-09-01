Regulatory News:

Amendment to the AMAFI liquidity contract signed on 11 March 2019 between Rothschild Martin Maurel and Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY).

Pursuant to Article 12 "Redemptions from the liquidity account", on 1 September 2021, Société Foncière Lyonnaise decided to redeem a portion of the resources held in the liquidity account. As of that date, cash and shares available in the liquidity account were as follows:

€500,000 in cash

0 shares

The other terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005828/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly Phone +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com