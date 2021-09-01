Brierley, a leading customer loyalty and engagement company, today announced the evolution of their Customer Engagement practice. True to its mission of Transforming Loyalty, Brierley is leveraging their 35+ years of engagement and relationship management expertise to help brands maximize their customer experiences and profitability.

"Brierley knows that successful global brands must evolve their digital engagement with consumers. Many brands spend most of their resources focused on discounting tactics (The Bribe), at one end of the spectrum, and on scheduled brand messages (The Beat), at the other end. Few brands are allocating resources to the growth opportunities found between the two (The Brand)-in The Engagement Gap: trip motivations, the brand experience, emotional connections, and consumer dialogues about the brand."

Robert L. McClarin, Consulting Partner, Customer Engagement

Forrester, a leading independent research firm, recently included Brierley in its Now Tech report on Promotions and Offer Management Providers. The Forrester report identified a diverse set of vendors varying by size, functionality, geography, and vertical market focus to help marketing and digital professionals understand the value they can expect from a different provider in the customer experience space and how to best select one based on size and functionality. Brierley was recognized alongside 14 other midsized promotions and offer management providers.

Features and benefits of the new Customer Engagement practice include:

Innovate: We use our data-driven Engagement Design methodology to benchmark a client's 'as-is state,' empathize with users, envision the 'end state,' create and verify concepts, then launch and optimize across the entire online/offline journey.

Execute: Brierley has the experience and a broad set of tools to execute meaningful customer engagements off- and online, across channels, in real-time, for both inbound and outbound strategies. From gamification and omnichannel communications to digital transformation Brierley can run a one-time promotion Proof-of-Concept or help build an SMS fanbase.

Brierley Customer Engagement consulting can be as big or small as you need it to be to solve a wide range of customer experience challenges for any business. Or maybe you need help launching a simple, but brand empowering spin-to-win traffic driver. For more information, visit Brierley.com/customer-engagement.

