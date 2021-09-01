Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 
Tradegate
31.08.21
10:26 Uhr
0,796 Euro
-0,003
-0,43 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2021 | 19:53
DNO ASA: DNO Completes USD 400 Million Bond Placement

1 September 2021 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today completed the private placement of USD 400 million of new five-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 7.875 percent. The placement met strong investor demand across international markets and was significantly oversubscribed, leading the Company to upsize the new bond issue from USD 300 million to USD 400 million.

Settlement is expected on or about 9 September 2021, subject to customary conditions precedent, and an application will be made for listing of the new bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Net proceeds will be used towards refinancing of the DNO02 bonds (ISIN: NO0010823347) and general corporate purposes. In connection with the placement, the Company has agreed to buy back USD 154 million in nominal value of the DNO02 bonds with a call notice for the remaining DNO02 bonds and other details to be announced upon settlement of the new bond.

Pareto Securities AS acted as Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager together with Danske Bank and SEB as Joint Lead Managers.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
Tel: +47 911 57 197

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities.

The release may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
