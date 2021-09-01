Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Adds Amazon Web Services Canada to Global Cloud Hosting Locations

Addition of Canada to U.S. and European Datacenters Allows for Expansion and Support of Exterro's Global Customer Base

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. - the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations - today announced it has expanded its public cloud provider locations to include the Canadian Amazon Web Services (AWS) datacenter to support current and future clientele that require a dedicated datacenter in the country. With the addition of the Canada AWS datacenter, Exterro now has datacenter support located in the U.S. and Europe.



Today's move is in response to requests from new and existing clients with operations in Canada to have their data hosted locally. Exterro's platform is used by a wide swath of enterprises, legal service providers, government agencies and law enforcement agencies for forensic investigations, e-discovery process management, and compliance with government/industry regulations and corporate policies, including review of data subject access requests. Moreover, Exterro's enterprise software is tailored to meet the specific and shifting needs of legal leaders to efficiently orchestrate privacy, compliance, investigations and information governance programs across millions of documents, terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and unlimited users.

"As a fast-expanding company, Exterro's client list includes an increasing number of companies and government agencies in Canada," commented Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro. "Many prefer to have their data stored within the Canadian borders. Given the growing complexity of data security and privacy regulations around the world, we are very pleased to accommodate these requests."

By hosting data locally via AWS, Exterro is able to ensure that its customers' data is handled in strict adherence to all security, compliance and data privacy standards specific to Canada. The company is currently SOC II certified and FedRAMP authorized and is nearing completion of HiTrust CSF and ISO 27001 certifications. For more information on how Exterro data is hosted, please visit exterro.com.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com

