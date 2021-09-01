Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: A2N4YY ISIN: CA74881G1037 Ticker-Symbol: N0C 
Tradegate
31.08.21
15:31 Uhr
0,965 Euro
+0,025
+2,66 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2021 | 22:08
87 Leser
Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.: Quisitive to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or "the Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Quisitive's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV:QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Company Contact

Tami Anders, Chief of Staff
tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

SOURCE: Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662385/Quisitive-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-8-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
