Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 
Frankfurt
01.09.21
19:58 Uhr
27,450 Euro
+2,850
+11,59 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2021
Nyxoah: Publication relating to transparency notifications

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 1, 2021, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.

Robelga SRL / Robert Taub

On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robelga SRL following the passive downward crossing by Robelga SRL of the 3% threshold on July 7, 2021. As of such date, Robelga SRL held 696,000 shares, representing 2.78% of the total number of voting rights on July 7, 2021 (25,002,609).

The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:

    • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
    • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
    • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle), BMI Estate (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle) and Robert Taub
    • Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 7, 2021
    • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
    • Denominator: 25,002,609
    • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities
Robert Taub2,121,4702,121,470 8.48%
BMI Estate00 0.00%
Robelga SRL696,000696,000 2.78%
Subtotal2,817,4702,817,470 11.27%
TOTAL2,817,470011.27%0.00%
    • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub's children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.
    • Additional information:

1. On 23 June 2021, MINV SA (former shareholder) was absorbed (merger by absorption) by Robelga SRL.

2. The participation of Robelga SRL passed below the 3% threshold. The participation of the group Robelga SRL and Robert Taub stays above the 10% threshold.

3. BMI Estate is the new name of Romata (mistakenly referred to as "Ronata" in the previous transparency notification).

Together Partnership

On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Together Partnership following the passive downward crossing of the 10% threshold on July 9, 2021. As of such date, Together held 2,503,500 shares, representing 9.84% of the total number of voting rights on July 9, 2021 (25,437,859).

The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:

    • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
    • Notification by: a person notifying alone
    • Person subject to the notification requirement: Together Partnership (with address at Uitbreidingstraat 10-16, 2600 Berchem)
    • Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 9, 2021
    • Threshold that is crossed: 10%
    • Denominator: 25,437,859
    • Notified details:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the
securities
Together Partnership2,503,5002,503,500 9.84%
TOTAL2,503,500 9.84%
    • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Together Partnership is not a controlled entity.

*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55

Attachment

  • 2021 09 01 PR Transparency notifications 2021 08 (Together Robelga Taub) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8883292d-23a7-4471-ab8e-70b68de389f1)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
