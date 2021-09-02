LAWSUIT FILED: JTR Transportation Corp. Sued For Injuries Caused By August 14th Thruway Rollover. Supreme Court Westchester County Index No. 61952/2021

Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - New York Personal Injury Attorney Glenn A. Herman has filed a lawsuit against JTR Transportation Corp and the driver of one of their buses after an accident caused 57 hospitalizations. Because the total cost of the plaintiffs' injuries exceeds the jurisdiction of lower courts, the lawsuit has been filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Anyone who was injured as a result of the August 14th accident is encouraged to contact Mr. Herman's law firm to learn more about how they can recover the cost of the injuries and losses suffered as a result of the accident.

What is this lawsuit about?

On August 14th at approximately 12:30pm, a tour bus operated by JTR Transportation Corp rolled off of the highway, reportedly due to the driver's inattention and lack of training. The tour bus was on its way to Niagara Falls. 57 people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the accident.

The accident occurred on westbound I-90 (the New York State Thruway) near exit 40. The bus landed on its side on the westbound side of the highway. First responders reported that all of the vehicle's windows were blown out.

"You could tell when you saw the tracks it left that the bus had been on quite a ride. I've been doing this for 30 years. This is something I have never seen in terms of the number of people injured," Port Byron Fire Chief Corey Rooker told syracuse.com (1).

Who is eligible for compensation?

Anyone who was injured as a result of the turnover may be eligible for compensation. This means that any of the passengers of the tour should contact an attorney as soon as possible to discuss their legal options.

"The preliminary reports from some of the passengers have indicated that there were no other vehicles involved in this terrifying crash. While other causes cannot be ruled out at this time, driver negligence is most likely the cause of the bus going off the highway and overturning. In these types of cases, the issue of legal liability, or responsibility, lies with the bus company, who is responsible for the actions of the driver. Therefore, the passengers only need to show the extent of their harms and losses to obtain a financial recovery," Glenn Herman, New York City Bus Accident Attorney stated.



Each year, millions of people in the United States are injured in accidents. Many of these accidents are unfortunately caused by preventable carelessness. The law protects those harmed by negligent parties and allows the injured person to seek compensation for their suffering.





























Sources:

1) https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/investigators-describe-chaotic-scene-of-ny-thruway-tour-bus-crash/3222102/



