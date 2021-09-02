Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Glynn Fisher announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 44,800 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Torrent Capital Ltd. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Fisher beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 4,121,800 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Fisher beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 4,166,600 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.19% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Mr. Fisher has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Glynn Fisher at Glynn.Fisher@maracuya.com.pa.

