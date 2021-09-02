

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc (AAPL) said it will allow developers of 'reader' apps around the world link to an external website to set up or manage an account beginning early next year.



Tech giant said the action was among changes being made to close an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission. The company will apply the change globally to all reader apps on its App Store.



Reader apps provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.



Last week, Apple also launched the News Partner Program to support local journalism and help news organizations on the App Store.



