

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Thursday that Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, is approved by Health Canada and has been launched in the Canadian market.



Reddy-Lenalidomide is indicated to treat patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or Intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.



The capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.



Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada.



Vinod Ramachandran, Vice President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Canada, said, 'Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada's Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population.'



