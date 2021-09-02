Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
02.09.2021 | 08:04
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 31

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 2 September 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 96,055,411 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 2 September 2021, the Company held 17,573,527 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 96,055,411 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 2 September 2021

