Mumbai-based Reliance Industries and REC Solar have declined to comment on rumors that the Indian company might acquire the Norwegian PV module maker, in a potential transaction that Indian media outlets have already valued at $1 billion to $1.2 billion.Indian industrial conglomerate Reliance Industries is reportedly planning to acquire Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC Solar, which is a unit of Chinese chemical company ChemChina, according to several Indian media outlets. BusinessToday reported that the Indian group would be ready to pay $1 billion to $1.2 billion to acquire REC Solar. ...

