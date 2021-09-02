- (PLX AI) - EnQuest half year revenue USD 518.3 million, up from USD 450 million last year.
- • Half year EBITDA USD 345.4 million, up from USD 320.8 million
- • 2021 average net Group production is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range of 46,000 Boepd and 52,000 Boepd
- • This reflects expected performances at Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area and PM8/Seligi over the course of the second half of the year
- • Operating costs are expected to be approximately $300 million, reflecting lower lease charter credits driven by higher uptime at Kraken, additional production enhancement scopes and topside maintenance activities at Magnus, higher diesel costs and sterling strength
ENQUEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de