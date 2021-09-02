Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495  
02.09.2021
One Heritage Group plc: Associate of the Group

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Associate of the Group

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Associate of the Group 02-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

02 September 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Associate of the Group

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, has been made aware of financial issues relating to a subsidiary of an associate of One Heritage, One Heritage Maintenance Limited ("OHM"). The Board is in the process of investigating such issues and will provide an update when the position becomes clearer.

One Heritage owns a 47% stake in One Heritage Complete Limited ("OHC"), which in turn owns 73% of OHM. One Heritage's effective stake is 34%. The reported value of OHC in One Heritage's accounts was GBP285,459 at 31 December 2020 (30 June 2020: GBP258,512) and One Heritage received total dividends from OHC in the six months to 31 December 2020 of GBP26,383. Other than the equity stake, One Heritage has no exposure or commitments to OHC or its subsidiaries.

The Company will provide more information if and when appropriate. It is currently going through its annual audit process and is scheduled to release its annual results in the middle of October. The Company will undertake a presentation via Investor Meet Company where investors will be welcome to ask questions.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

© 2021 Dow Jones News
