

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) said the Group is is trading ahead of expectations, with better profit margins, better earnings per share and significantly lower net debt. The Group said it has scope on its balance sheet to return more money to shareholders next year.



First-half pretax loss narrowed to 256 million pounds from a loss of 720 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 3.1 pence compared to a loss of 12.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 141 million pounds compared to a loss of 105 million pounds. Adjusted profit per share was 2.2 pence compared to a loss of 1.7 pence. On a proforma basis, earnings per share was 2.5 pence, for the period.



First-half revenue increased to 3.54 billion pounds from 3.39 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted revenue was 3.83 billion pounds compared to 3.62 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.75 pence per share which will be paid on 15 October 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 September 2021.



Net debt at 30 June 2021 was significantly lower at 300 million pounds, the Group said. Proforma net debt at 30 June 2021 was 1.03 billion pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MELROSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de