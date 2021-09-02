

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production increased in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 10.0 percent year-on-year in July.



Manufacturing output increased 6.0 percent annually in July.



Production in energy sector grew 16.0 percent and those of mining rose 72.0 percent.



'In July this year, production volumes actually increased compared to the pre-crisis levels,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged monthly in July.



Manufacturing output remained unchanged monthly in July.



