- (PLX AI) - Andritz has received an order from SecureEnergy, a joint venture between the Spanish company Elecnor, an energy infrastructure specialist, and the Australian engineering and construction company Clough, to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for four synchronous condenser plants in New South Wales.
- • The first shipment of components will commence in 2022, with commissioning starting immediately afterwards
- • All four condensers will be engineered, designed, and manufactured in Austria
- • The synchronous condensers provided will by part of EnergyConnect, the new interconnector between South Australia and New South Wales
