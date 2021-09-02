Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR"), will provide rapid COVID-19 testing and real-time tracking at Canada's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifying matches in Toronto, ON. Canada will play Honduras on September 2 and El Salvador on September 8 at BMO Field as part of the Concacaf Final Round qualifying games for the prestigious 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.1

Athletes will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival into Toronto and then retested in the days leading up to qualifying matches. The testing will take place near the event venue, the BMO field,2 in downtown Toronto.

"Soccer is a powerful international sport that sees fans and participants from all over the world. FRR is proud to test at the prestigious FIFA qualifying events hosted here at home in Toronto," said Yoav Raiter, CEO Relay Medical Corp. "We wish everyone involved exciting, competitive and safe matches next week."

FRR has teamed up with LifeLabs LP ("LifeLabs") to deliver remote rapid COVID-19 testing and tracking with the Fionet platform. LifeLabs is Canada's largest provider of specialty laboratory testing services, laboratory diagnostic information, and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. The company supports 20 million patient visits annually and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and its 6,000 employees. The Fionet platform has been integrated into LifeLabs' laboratory information system, ensuring seamless interoperation, as well as into LifeLabs' turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program to support Canadians as they return to work.

FRR's Fionet provides fast, scalable, quality-controlled testing and real-time digital results for electronic reporting in community-based or decentralized settings. It has been integrated into LifeLabs' laboratory information system as a turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program for testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Through the alliance, LifeLabs and FRR can deploy testing into any setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking previously available only in centralized lab facilities.

Fionet can be deployed into almost any location, setting the caliber of rapid, automated, quality-controlled testing, and tracking, processing at least 60 tests an hour; a solution previously available only in centralized lab facilities. Through an alliance with LifeLabs, it is integrated into LifeLabs' laboratory information system as a turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program for testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at remote and decentralized locations.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

For the first time since France 1998, Canada has qualified for the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying after posting a 3-0 win over Haiti in June 2021. The win earned Canada a 4-0 victory on aggregate in their WCQ Second Round series for Qatar 2022. 70th-ranked Canada is part of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and will play 14 matches through March 2022 in the so-called Octagonal, with home-and-away dates with No. 11 Mexico, the 20th-ranked U.S., No. 45 Jamaica, No. 50 Costa Rica, No. 67 Honduras, No. 69 El Salvador and No. 78 Panama. The top three finishers will book their ticket to Qatar in 2022 while the fourth-place team takes part in an intercontinental playoff in June 2022 to see who joins them.

In the first two Concacaf Final Round qualifying games Canada will play host to Honduras on September 2 and El Salvador on September 8 at BMO Field in Toronto. Canada has not played at home since Oct. 15, 2019, when it defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play. It has played 15 matches on the road since, including 11 this year.

Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Program

Canada Soccer's Men's National Team are two-time Concacaf champions, previously winning the 1985 Concacaf Championship and 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup. This year marked Canada's 15th participation at the Concacaf Gold Cup since 1991. Along with their first-place finish in 2000, Canada reached the Semifinals in 2002, 2007, and 2021. Across the past five years from 2017 to 2021, Canada is one of only four nations that have finished top-six across all three Concacaf major tournaments: fifth place in Concacaf Nations League A, sixth place at both the 2017 and 2019 Concacaf Gold Cups, and top-four at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Rapid Testing at Events

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE)3 announced on August 17 that all employees, event staff, and guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test4 result to gain access to their arenas, stadiums, and restaurants by mid-September.

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

