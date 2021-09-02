

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SA said that it has agreed to sell a 22.36% stake in Lagardere Travel Retail Asia to e-commerce company JD.com Inc. and public-investment firm China Jianyin Investment.



Upon the completion of the deal, JD.com will have a 18.63% stake in Lagardere Travel Retail Asia, while China Jianyin Investment will hold a 3.73% stake.The tr



The transaction is scheduled to complete in September 2021. The deal involves cash contributions totalling about 94 million euros, and will have a favourable net effect of approximately 79 million euros on the Lagardère group's net debt.



Lagardère Travel Retail Asia covers the division's North Asia business--mainland China, Hong Kong and Japan. It has operations in 32 airports and 28 high-speed train stations with a network of 480 stores across all segments, generating total revenue of 148 million euros in 2020.



