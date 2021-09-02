- (PLX AI) - Dometic shares were up 1% in early trading as analysts pondered the pros and cons of competitor Airxcel getting bought by Thor.
- • Airxcel is Dometic's largest U.S. competitor in the market for motor home air conditioners
- • This deal may make it more difficult for Dometic to build business with Thor, the largest player in the U.S. and second-largest in Europe, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • The deal could be "somewhat negative" for Dometic, Pareto Securities said
- • However, Dometic gets 50% of its sales outside of the OEM area, with a more robust revenue profile and higher margins, and it has a credible organic growth history, Kepler said
- • Dometic remains a very attractive investment case, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation with price target SEK 175
DOMETIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de