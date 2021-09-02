

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy recovered from the COVID slump in the second quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Gross domestic economy grew 1.8 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in the first quarter and a 0.1 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2020. But this was slower than the 2 percent growth forecast by economists.



In the second quarter, total GDP was only 0.5 percent lower than the pre-crisis level seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Value added grew markedly in the service sector as a result of relaxed COVID measures in the second quarter. Industry also grew, although not as strongly as in previous quarters, data showed.



On a yearly basis, GDP was up 7.7 percent, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in the first quarter. Economists had expected an annual growth of 9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de