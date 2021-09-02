- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes portfolio, the bank said
- • Future earnings will be driven by the need to permanently switch to disposable endoscopes: Handelsbanken
- • This plus new product launches give the prospect of impressive top-line growth, Handelsbanken said
- • The bank rates Ambu buy, with a price target of DKK 280
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de