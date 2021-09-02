

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices rose for the eight straight month in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index grew 13.98 percent year-on-year in July, following a 11.85 percent rise in June.



Prices in the domestic market increased 15.35 percent yearly in July and non-domestic market gained 11.63 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 31.02 percent annually in July. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 6.33 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 5.31 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 17.31 percent and 4.11 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.31 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de