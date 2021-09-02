Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.09.2021 | 10:04
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlueReg Groupe: BlueReg reinforce further its European footprint by opening a new office in Zug, Switzerland

ZUG, Switzerland and PARIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueReg, an International regulatory consultancy organization for life sciences companies, is announcing the expansion of its commercial presence in Europe by opening its eighth office worldwide, and this time in Zug, Switzerland.

BlueReg Groupe

Located in a key pharmaceutical center at Baarerstrasse 14, this new office aims to bring BlueReg closer to its existing clients located in Switzerland as well as prospective clients setting up operations in this location as to identify new business opportunities, and to develop its commercial presence in Europe.

"Following expansion in the United States, we are excited to continue our growth in Europe. The opening of this new commercial office in Zug reinforce our ambition to develop BlueReg internationally." says Corinne Schmitz, CEO of BlueReg Group.

About BlueReg

BlueReg is a consulting and service company specializing in life sciences and regulatory affairs. It offers strategic advice and hands-on / outsourcing solutions to life sciences companies, through the entire lifecycle of their products, from product development, registration through to launch, and product maintenance activities. BlueReg partners with biotech start-ups and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the access of their innovative medicines to patients through early access programs and this before obtaining an MA (Marketing Authorization) in Europe.

For more information, visit www.blue-reg.com or on BlueReg social medias https://www.linkedin.com/company/bluereg-group and www.twitter.com/bluereggroup

BlueReg Groupe

Press contact :
Nicolas Schmitz
US Business Development and Marketing Manager
schmitz.nicolas@blue-reg.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606497/BlueReg_Groupe.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606533/BlueReg_Groupe_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
