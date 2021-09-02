Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF): The Russian Direct Investment Fund: Sputnik V demonstrates 94.8% efficacy against COVID during the vaccination campaign in San Marino

MOSCOW, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the real world data of the Ministry of Health of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine confirming its high efficacy during the vaccination campaign in the country including against new variants of COVID.

The efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on the monitoring of COVID cases between 25 February and 23 August, 2021. Overall efficacy over 21 days after administering the first dose was estimated at 94.8% while efficacy against hospitalizations estimated at 95.9%. Sputnik V is the most efficient vaccine against hospitalizations with COVID-19 in the country.

San Marino was the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and lift restrictions thanks to inclusion of Sputnik V in the national portfolio. Over 70% of the adult population has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The Russian vaccine is demonstrating high safety profile with data published in EClinicalMedicine (an open access clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals). In particular, Sputnik V shows high tolerability profile in =60 age group with nearly all reported adverse events following immunization being mild or moderate and lasting less than 2 days.

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages:

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021 ;

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Sputnik V has pioneered the use of heterogeneous boosting (two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination among COVID vaccines). This approach provides for immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling RUB 2.1 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140939/Russian_Direct_Investment_Fund_Logo.jpg