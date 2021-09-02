Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial supplies market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth at 6.0% CAGR owing to the Increasing volume of clinical trial studies coupled with the growing complexity in conduction of these trials are the primary driver of the industry. Furthermore, geographic expansion and development of Information Technology (IT) to facilitate higher integration and smooth performance of activities are other vitally impacting parameters. Over the next eight years, the clinical trials and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to continue steady growth, thereby promoting the high requirement of clinical trial supplies.

Key Insights & Findings:

On the basis of clinical phase, the market is anticipated to be dominated by Phase III in 2025. The presence of large number of molecules estimated to reach Phase III by 2020 is the primary factor responsible for this prediction.

By services, storage and distribution is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of over 7.0%.

Key end-users of this industry are pharmaceuticals, and biologics. Biologics are expected to witness fastest growth owing to the increasing research in the field of genetics and biotechnology such as development of nanoparticle-based drug delivery systems.

In terms of therapeutic use or clinical indication, oncology dominates the market. The highest research activity as of 2016 is being performed for this indication, which in turn is expected to drive the market.

Few of the industry players include Movianto GmbH, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Sharp Packaging Services, Catalent Pharma Solution, Biocair International Ltd., PCI Services, Almac Group Ltd, and Patheon Inc. Other players present in the market space include Clinigen Group Plc, Merck Serono, and Chimerix.

U.S and Canada are home to majority of clinical trials which are conducted in this region. No language barrier is one of the major factors for the preference of this region for majority of clinical trials, as English language is widely spoken in this region. Major CRO's and biopharmaceutical companies have their hub in this region and with advancement in technology the demand for efficient supplies is increasing and the region is expected to dominate the clinical trial supplies market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial supplies market on the basis of clinical phase, product and services, therapeutic use, end-use, and region:

Clinical Trial Supplies Clinical Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Other

Clinical Trial Supplies Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Manufacturing



Storage & Distribution



Cold Chain Distribution



Non-cold Chain Distribution



Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trial Supplies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical



Biologics



Medical device



Others

Clinical Trial Supplies Therapeutic Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oncology



CNS Disorders



Cardiovascular



Infectious Disease



Metabolic Disorders



Others

Clinical Trial Supplies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Clinical Trial Supplies Market

Almac Group

Biocair

Catalent, Inc.

KLIFO

Movianto (Walden Group)

PCI Pharma Services

Sharp

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Marken

Parexel International Corporation

