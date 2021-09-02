- (PLX AI) - BMW pledged that by 2030, the CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven will be at least halved from 2019 levels.
- • Says commitment of all manufacturers when it comes to combatting climate change can best be compared when looking at the entire life cycle of a vehicle, including production and upstream supply chain. Here, the BMW Group is planning a reduction of CO2 emission per vehicle of at least 40%
- • Targets 10 million all-electric vehicles within 10 years
- • BMW also started pilot project with BASF and the ALBA Group for the increased recycling of plastics used in cars
