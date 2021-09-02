- (PLX AI) - Faurecia will develop ultra-low CO2 seat structures in partnership with SSAB as its fossil-free steel supplier.
- • Faurecia selects SSAB to partner for fossil-free high strength steel for use in its Seating Business
- • This partnership makes Faurecia the first automotive supplier to explore fossil-free steel with SSAB
- • Faurecia secured SSAB fossil-free steel to start equipping its seating structures from 2026 onwards
- • SSAB will provide Faurecia with the industry's most ambitious and advanced fossil-free steel, using hydrogen and zero-carbon electricity instead of coking coal and other fossil fuels
