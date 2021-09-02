Australian hydrogen vehicle manufacturer H2X will unveil the Warrego, a fuel cell electric hybrid pickup truck, in November.From pv magazine Australia H2X Global plans to launch its new Warrego pickup truck in Australia's Gold Coast region, and is already taking orders for the vehicle. The company says the vehicle features a 200 kW motor system, 66 kW and optional 90 kW fuel cell systems, and 60 kW to 100 kW energy storage systems between its battery and super capacitor units. The Warrego has a 500 km driving range and a refueling time of between three and five minutes. With its hybrid system, ...

