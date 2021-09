BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area producer price data for July. Economists expect the PPI to rise 11 percent annually after climbing 10.2 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1846 against the greenback, 130.33 against the yen, 0.8595 against the pound and 1.0845 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de