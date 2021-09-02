

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Thursday, though the upside remained capped by geopolitical uncertainties, signs of slowing global growth and doubts over how quickly the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.



U.S. jobs data due on Friday could hold some clues about the Fed's asset tapering plan.



The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to meet next week in the shadow of the highest inflation rate for more than a decade.



Following hawkish rhetoric from policymakers, investors are now betting that the ECB will pare back its purchases of government bonds.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,775 after rallying 1.2 percent the previous day.



Lagardere SA dropped half a percent. The media company has agreed to sell a 22.36 percent stake in Lagardere Travel Retail Asia to e-commerce company JD.com Inc. and public-investment firm China Jianyin Investment.



Speed-train maker Alstom SA fell nearly 2 percent. The company said it will supply 35 additional Citadis tramways to Lyon's Public Transport Authority SYTRAL in France.



The order, worth 115 million euros, is part of the 'Destinations 2026' plan, which includes the introduction and extension of new tram lines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

