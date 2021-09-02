Hive Energy, Ethical Power Group and Solar South West have set up a joint venture they hope will lead to 350 MW of utility scale installations in a country which does not suffer from grid congestion and which appears to have an energy transition-friendly administration.The charms of New Zealand, it appears, have become attractive to solar developers as well as end-of-the-world-fleeing Silicon Valley billionaires. Three English solar developers today announced the formation of a joint venture to develop a 350 MW utility scale solar pipeline in New Zealand, having been attracted by the clear environmental ...

