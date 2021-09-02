DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2021 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 01/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20375.5285
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 422220
CODE: JPNY
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 121319 EQS News ID: 1230768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
