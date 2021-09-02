DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2021

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 01/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 664.392

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 185197

CODE: FTSE

ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE

