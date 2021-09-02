

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were a tad higher Thursday after OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases after a brief video conference.



Brent crude futures for November delivery rose 0.4 percent to $71.87 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures for October settlement were up 0.3 percent at $68.81.



OPEC+ agreed to add another 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month to the market through December. The group also raised its demand forecast for 2022 despite the risk of new lockdowns in several countries to fight the unresolved COVID-mutant spread.



Oil prices were also supported by data showing a sharp decline in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended August 28.



Data released by Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by 7.169 million barrels last week, more than twice the expected drop of about 3.1 million barrels as the U.S. gears up for the last peak of its summer driving season.



Distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.732 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories increased by 1.29 million barrels.



