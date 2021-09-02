Scientists in the UK have explained the mechanism behind chlorine used to boost the efficiency of cadmium telluride thin-film solar cells. With new understanding of the chemical processes at work in the manufacturing process, the group hopes to be able to push for cell efficiencies beyond 25%.While silicon-based modules still represent more than 90% of the market, cadmium telluride (CdTe) has long represented the largest share of the remainder, able to claim a few advantages over silicon in certain conditions, as well as a lower carbon footprint in manufacturing. But CdTe is a little way behind ...

