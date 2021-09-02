

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $176.92 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $203.12 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $211.91 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $2.86 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.69 Full year revenue guidance: $11.0 - $11.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

