Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
02.09.2021 | 13:40
Video call fatigue solved as firms accelerate in-person ideation with GFT's new regional innovation hub in Manchester

- Clients from across financial services, insurance, and manufacturing to benefit from access to world-class engineering skills and experience on their doorstep

- Employees can find localised career development opportunities within a global IT services and software engineering firm

- New hybrid working model provides flexibility and work / life balance

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic triggering a significant increase in tech investment across the country, demand is growing for cloud, application development and data specialists. In the age of constant online video meetings, clients value having access to local technical specialists to innovate and solve problems face-to-face.

GFT

To better support this demand GFT is establishing several regional customer innovation facilities across the UK. The new hubs will create new job opportunities, serving clients in the financial services, insurance and manufacturing sectors. The first hub is in Spinningfields, the corporate epicentre of Manchester and will be operational from 6 September.

Carlton Hopper, UK Managing Director, commented: "I believe the new GFT regional customer innovation hubs will enable us to help more clients to achieve their technology modernisation objectives quickly and confidently. We are on an aggressive recruitment drive to support rising client demand. Manchester, here we come. Keep watching; there's more to share."

Christopher Ortiz, Group Chief Executive, Global Markets and Region Manager APAC & UK concluded: "We are always looking to be close to our customers. We want to be by their side through every important IT decision. How better to achieve this than by making the team far more accessible. The past year has presented many challenges to us all, but we have learnt and adapted to new collaborative ways of working. The regional office expansion will further enhance our flexible, hybrid working model. The result will be a more positive work / life balance for all."

