FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 September 2021 was 938.30p (ex income) 946.16p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 September 2021