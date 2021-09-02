

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 198025 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Wednesday, the national total has increased to 39,396,408, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1973 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 642,081.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 26,427 - and most COVID-related deaths - 328.



California continues to be the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics - 4,383,450 cases 66,029 deaths.



The number of people hospitalized due to infection in the country has reached 101,343, an 18 percent increase in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



Contrary to the Biden administration's description of COVID as a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated,' in Louisiana, state data suggests that about 10 percent of hospitalized patients are vaccinated.



31,137,936 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 174,600,017 people in the United States, or 52.6 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 81.8 percent of people above 65.



205,527,578 people, or 61.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 371,280,129 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



