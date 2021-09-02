EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EHT Enters Co-Venture with IKAN Engineering to Provide Solatel Solar System for Global Telecoms

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a co-venture through it's Windular division with IKAN Engineering Private Limited. ("IKAN"), a leading Engineering and Contracting firm in Pakistan and the Middle East to provide new solar initiatives for the multi-national telecom sector. Both Windular and IKAN have a strong history in providing products and services to major global telecom providers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") including Telenor ASA and Jazz (formerly Mobilink) in Pakistan, the world's fifth-most populous country, with over 225M people and over 50,000 mobile transmission towers.

Under the co-venture, EHT and IKAN will launch a newly branded Solatel solar solution designed with EHT's light weight scalable solar technology to fit on the tens of thousands of towers in Pakistan and the Middle East where traditional solar arrays cannot be implemented.

Highlights of the Co-Venture

Windular and IKAN have an agreement to implement and install the initial Solatel solar system with Telenor ASA, one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide, focused on Scandinavia and Asia. Permitting and construction will begin in Q4 of this year.

Solatel systems will be installed in high-visible, high-traffic urban areas directly onto the telecom tower. In addition, the opportunity to include valuable branding recognition will complement the reduction of fossil fuel-based energy.

IKAN's engineering, fabrication and installation history provides the co-venture with a well-established team for the Middle East where diesel generators provide a massive carbon footprint for MNO's.

Prototype Designs for Solatel Solar Systems

"MNO's face a significant problem with traditional ground solar technology in urban sites due to the large real-estate footprint required to implement the solar panels. Our new Solatel system solves this problem by adding scalable light weight modular solar directly onto the towers therefore eliminating the required land for ground mount solar installations" said Jerry Foster, President of EHT. "The research and development put forth by IKAN along with two major MNO's have confirmed the benefit of how our system provides a much need solution for MNOs."

IKAN has provided turn-key services to the telecom sector for almost 30 years including the fabrication, engineering and installation of all types of telecommunication towers reflecting just one of their many business units. IKAN has previously and continues to partnered with Windular to facilitate the installation of Windular's renewable energy and monitoring system for Telenor ASA.

"The MNO's corporate mandate to reduce reliance on fossil fuel to operate their urban towers is massive" says Azhar ul Hassan, CEO of IKAN. "We are excited and look forward to working with the EHT team with this game changing design and the beneficial attributes of EHT's solar whereby we can implement on the myriad of towers which will certainly provide a viable energy solution coupled with branding awareness for the MNO's."

MNO's in other global sectors including Australia, U.S. and Mexico are also being strategically engaged for the Solatel system.

"The Solatel system will revolutionize the way solar is implemented to telecom towers which in turn enhances sustainable and renewable energy best practices globally" added Foster.

