374Water, Inc.: 374Water Enters Into a Strategic Engineering Services Agreement With Baran Group

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a social impact, cleantech company located in Durham, North Carolina, and Baran Group LTD. (BRAN.TA), a global provider of engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions headquartered near Tel Aviv, Israel, have entered into a Service Agreement whereby Baran Group will support 374Water with the engineering design of its AirSCWO Nix6 system.

AirSCWO is an innovative treatment technology that uses supercritical water oxidation to treat a variety of organic wastes, in particular wet wastes in concentrated slurries such as wastewater sludge and biosolids; fats, oils, and greases (FOG); food, animal, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and chemical wastes; and pervasive, persistent chemicals like PFAS and microplastics.

"Baran's solutioning and engineering capabilities in energy, water, and industrial processes makes them the ideal strategic partner to support the engineering design of our AirSCWO Nix6 system," states Kobe Nagar, Cofounder and CEO of 374Water. "Our engineering team is thrilled to collaborate with the creative, innovative, and proven team at Baran"

"Baran has vast experience in design, execution, and operation of various engineering projects. Baran is well acquainted in the market of energy and water treatment as well, so we are excited to work with 374Water's team of engineers on the final design of their AirSCWO Nix6 system" said Ronan Chitterer, Engineering & Technologies Manager.

AirSCWO Nix6 systems are prefabricated, compact, and modular so they can be cost-effectively deployed and operated within the footprint of an existing plant to treat waste at its source. The first units are expected to deploy in the first half of 2022.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (SCWO) is a publicly traded company offering innovative technology to process and eliminate organic waste, including "forever" chemicals, from natural and developed environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean. We help businesses and local governments deploy solutions consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Baran

Baran Group LTD. (BRAN.TA), provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power and renewable energy, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, telecommunications, and others. Baran Group Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as may be required by law, 374Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

