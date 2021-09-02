New Economy Observer (NEO) today announces the full launch of its digital media platform covering the present and future of sustainability and investment, bringing fresh stories and perspectives from contributors around the globe to illuminate the issues shaping tomorrow's world amid the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Led by long-time Bloomberg reporter and energy specialist Stephen Bierman, NEO serves an audience of retail and institutional investors, financial institutions and corporates as well as general public readers looking for fresh news and sharp analysis on sustainable business and investing.

NEO's energy section focuses on major petroleum producers in transition, the growth of investment in alternative energy sources such as wind and solar, as well as hydrogen and other new "clean commodities". Other cornerstone themes include investor shifts to ESG assets, sustainable lending, breakthrough tech in consumer industries, and even the exploration of outer space, plus an opinion section that welcomes guest contributions. NEO also has a focus on the growth markets shaping the future of the global economy such as China, Russia and India as the so-called "emerging market" category is replaced by greater integration and a global context.

Editor Stephen Bierman brings two decades of experience from Bloomberg News and other publications, with a particular focus on energy. He is supported by a group of contributors including seasoned and aspiring journalists and researchers from around the world.

NEO launched in beta in early 2020 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic as a digital publication covering investments in the energy transition, the rollout of "green" technologies across industries, and trends in the global pivot to sustainability.

The publication is accredited with Google News and Factiva and also has a content-sharing agreement with BNE Intellinews, a business publication focusing on compelling investment stories from markets across Eurasia, MENA and Africa.

NEO can be found online here and on Twitter, Facebook and Medium

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005090/en/

Contacts:

Stephen Bierman

editorial@neweconomy.site