Wuhan General Group, Inc.: M2Bio Sciences Appoints Dr. Riyad Domingo as Chief Innovation Officer

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following remarkable update:

M2Bio SciencesTM is delighted to announce the appointment of

Dr. Riyad Domingo as Chief Innovation Officer effective immediately.

Dr. Domingo holds a PhD in Medical Biochemistry with a focus on drug discovery and development from the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town. He is also the founder of SOUTH AFRICA MAKES, an award-winning and internationally recognized medical device digital manufacturing company, that has been featured on TEDx, brand eins, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2021 in South Africa.

As an expert in healthcare innovation, Dr. Domingo has advised and partnered with numerous multinational companies, public-private partnerships, and development organizations. He has also been invited to present at numerous prestigious peer-reviewed conferences around the world including "Global Challenges in the 21st Century", "Future-proofing Africa for the Fourth Industrial Revolution" on behalf of the United States Consulate General in Cape Town, and most recently "Healthcare by Design" with the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa.

In addition, Dr. Domingo has been selected as a Harvard South Africa Fellow for 2021-2022 to attend Harvard Business School in the fall. In the past, he has received numerous awards from the Department of Science and Technology, National Research Foundation, Medical Research Council, and the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust.

With extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Dr. Domingo will be in charge of managing the process of continual innovation within the company to identify new products, technologies, capabilities, strategies, business opportunities, business models, and industry structures to serve those opportunities. He is particularly excited about the opportunity to work in the emerging field of alkaloids that have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy status.

"As we struggle to escape the grasp of one pandemic, we will be heading into another - mental illness. With the loss of self, loved ones, and our way of life, we have all been struggling to adjust to the post-COVID-19 world. Jeff and the team at M2Bio Sciences have some amazing and innovative achievements in their corner, and I am humbled to join the executive team and support the next phase of their growth. I look forward to leveraging my deep understanding of the drug discovery and development process to explore psilocybin, new tryptophan derivatives, and alternative methods of delivery of these compounds so that we not only create value for investors and shareholders, but also improve the quality of life for patients and other beneficiaries around the world." said Dr. Domingo.

M2Bio Sciences CEO Jeff Robinson, said, "I am enchanted that Riyad has agreed to come onboard as our CINO and to be an integral part of our Executive Leadership team. His academic and personal achievements are exemplary to say the least. This is a great step for M2Bio as we move forward and Riyad will play a very key role in supporting M2Bio's growth and long-term success. Another great win for the M2Bio team.'

"Dr. Domingo will be hosting a public webinar on the future of psychedelic drug discovery and research and its critical importance in the next century."

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana, and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

