Arqit Limited: Arqit to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Arqit Limited ("Arqit"), a leader in quantum encryption technology, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Arqit's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Arqit Limited:

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack - even from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, don't exist until the moment they are needed and can never be known by a third party. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.

